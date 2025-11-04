Switchbacks ‘parting ways’ with head coach and sporting director

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Switchbacks, Colorado Springs' professional soccer team, announced it has "parted ways" with their head coach and sporting director, "effective immediately."

"Both Stephen and James made meaningful contributions to the growth and success of the Switchbacks organization and the Colorado Springs community," read a release from the Switchbacks.

Sporting Director Stephen Hogan and Head Coach James Chambers will no longer be with the team. The Switchbacks did not provide a reason for the parting of ways in its press release.

"We extend our sincere gratitude for their dedication and achievements during their time with the Switchbacks and wish them the very best in their future endeavors," said the Switchbacks on social media.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.