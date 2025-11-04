Sean Verhoeff declares victory for Fountain City Council At-Large seat

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sean Verhoeff has declared victory for Fountain's City Council At-Large seat.

As of 10 p.m. on election night, Verhoeff received 34.26% of the votes. He was facing off against three other candidates.

"I'm truly humbled by the trust the people of Fountain have placed in me," he said in a press release. "This campaign was never about politics. It was about people. From fixing our roads and supporting small businesses to standing up for our veterans, this victory belongs to everyone who believes in making Fountain our home we can all be proud of."

According to his campaign, Verhoeff is an Army veteran who medically retired in 2024 as a staff sergeant. He says some of his main focuses include road maintenance and small business growth.

