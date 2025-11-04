Deadly quake rocks Afghanistan leaving iconic Blue Mosque surrounded by rubble

By Masoud Popalzai, Catherine Nicholls and Laura Sharman, CNN

(CNN) — A powerful earthquake has rattled northern Afghanistan, killing at least 27 people and injuring 956 more, according to Dr. Sharafat Zaman Amar, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health. The tremor also damaged one of the country’s most beautiful mosques.

Families were jolted awake in the early hours of Monday when the 6.3-magnitude quake struck near Mazar-i-Sharif, one of the most populated cities in the north of the country, at a shallow depth of 28 kilometers (17.4 miles), the United States Geological Survey said.

A massive search and rescue operation is underway, with a child seen pulled alive from the rubble in the north of the country in video released by the Ministry of Defense on Monday morning. The girl was taken to hospital in a critical condition, a spokesperson for the 209 Al-Fath Army Corp told CNN.

Mazar-i-Sharif’s iconic Blue Mosque was damaged in the quake, footage on social media geolocated by CNN revealed, with its base littered with rubble – early evidence of the destruction captured in the shadows before dawn.

The site is one of Afghanistan’s architectural treasures and a major point of pilgrimage, believed by some to be the resting place of Hazrat Ali, the fourth Caliph of Islam and the son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad.

Residents in at least nine provinces, including Kabul, lost power after electricity lines from Uzbekistan – a major supplier of power to Afghanistan – were severed.

The state-run energy company DABS also reported cut lines from Tajikistan to Kunduz province, plunging the area into total blackout. Teams are “working urgently to restore both routes,” it added.

Government officials put the death toll at 20. In an update early Tuesday, the World Health Organization said more than 860 people were injured in northern provinces of Balkh and Samangan — rising from more than 600 overnight. The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority suggested casualties could rise further as “search and rescue operations are still ongoing.”

The National Authority for Disaster Preparedness said the quake struck at around 1 a.m. local time, impacting parts of the north, east and west, with the epicenter located in Samangan.

The United Nations (UN) confirmed it has teams on the ground “to assess needs and deliver urgent aid.”

Initial assessments from a UN flyover on Monday found “fewer signs of damage than at first feared.”

“We went over the main populated areas where the most settlements are in the earthquake affected area,” said Richard Trenchard, the UN’s acting Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan.

“Thankfully, we saw very little widespread devastation… compared to the devastating scenes we saw in Kunar,” he said, referring the 6.0-magnitude quake that stuck eastern Afghanistan in August, killing at least 2,200 people.

Afghanistan has endured a series of earthquake in recent years that have caused thousands of deaths and the USGS models estimate the shaking from Monday’s quake could result in hundreds of fatalities.

The impoverished country’s ability to respond to natural disasters has been further impeded by a shortage in international aid following the Taliban’s successful takeover in the wake of the chaotic withdrawal of US-led forces in 2021.

Damage to properties was reported in the affected areas, the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority said, with accounts of broken windows and structural damage to homes.

One resident of Mazar-i-Sharif told CNN that her family “woke up terrified” after the quake struck, saying that her children ran “down the stairs screaming” when it occurred.

“I had never experienced such a strong earthquake in my life,” said Rahima, a former school teacher, 50, adding that it broke some of her windows and damaged the plaster on some of her walls.

“I am happy that my house is made of concrete in the city,” she told CNN. “I don’t know if houses made of mud have survived this earthquake in the outskirts of the city.”

The quake also blocked the Tashqurghan passage, a critical route from the capital of Kabul towards neighboring Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, but rescue teams have since cleared the route, the Ministry of Defense said.

In Tashqurghan district, rubble and debris can be seen strewn across roads as bodies are carried away following the quake, according to footage from state broadcaster Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA). In another clip from RTA, people can be seen carefully making their way through the debris, scanning the ground with flashlights, with wrecked vehicles nearby.

At least three hospitals in the quake zone were overwhelmed by the sudden influx of injured people, and “urgently” need “additional medical supplies, and emergency personnel to sustain life-saving services,” according to the World Health Organization.

The earthquake was felt in regions of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, three countries that border northern Afghanistan, USGS reported.

The region was hit by at least five aftershocks, the strongest measuring 5.2 magnitude in the hours after the initial quake, according to USGS.

India offered support following the earthquake, according to a post from foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on X. He wrote, “Indian relief material for the earthquake impacted communities is being handed over today. Further supplies of medicines to reach soon.”

Save the Children, which has also deployed a team to the area, said while the scale of the destruction will take time to clarify, the impact on children’s mental health was immediate.

“This is tragically the latest in a series of earthquakes to hit Afghanistan. As temperatures fall, thousands of children in the earthquake-devastated east of the country are facing the winter with only tents for protection from the rain and snow,” said Samira Sayed Rahman, the organization’s programme development and advocacy director for Afghanistan. “Now, families in the north are also experiencing fear and uncertainty after this latest powerful quake.

In October 2023, another 6.3-magnitude earthquake took place in western Afghanistan, killing more than 2,000.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Mariya Knight, Billy Stockwell and Lauren Said-Moorhouse contributed to this report.