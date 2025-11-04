El Paso County 2025 Election Results
NOTE: These results are as of 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4 and will change as more ballots are counted. This article will be updated throughout the evening.
El Paso County Commissioner Vacancy - District 5
Lauren Nelson: 7,854 (72.77%)
Vickie Tonkins: 2,939 (27.23%)
City of Fountain Mayor
Al Lender: 764 (21.59%)
Sharon Thompson: 2,774 (78.41%)
City of Fountain Council Member - At Large
Jim Heckman: 640 (18.29%)
Sean Verhoeff: 1,199 (33.72%)
Connie Whisenhunt: 783 (22.37%)
Eric Gregg: 878 (25.09%)
City of Fountain Council Member - Ward 1
Gordon Rick is running unopposed.
City of Fountain Council Member - Ward 3
Marcia Gieck is running unopposed.
City of Maintou Springs Mayor
Natalie Johnson is running unopposed.
City of Manitou Springs City Councilor - Ward 1
Nathan Nassif is running unopposed.
City of Manitou Springs City Councilor - Ward 2
Carey Storm is running unopposed.
City of Manitou Springs City Councilor - Ward 3
Laura Breen: 130 (27.14%)
Gloria Latimer: 349 (72.86%)
El Paso County School District No. 20 (Academy District 20) Board of Directors (VOTE FOR THREE)
Holly Tripp: 15,300 (17.86%)
Renée Malloy Ludla: 12,482 (14.57%)
Brandon Clark: 13,233 (15.45%)
Susan Payne: 14,815 (17.30%)
Eddie Waldrep: 14,570 (17.01%)
Jennafer Stites: 11,884 (13.87%)
Cynthia Halverson: 3,376 (3.94%)
Calhan School District RJ1 Board of Directors (VOTE FOR THREE)
Jim Elrick: 340 (28.01%)
David Hammond: 222 (18.29%)
Buckey Lobdell: 281 (23.15%)
Charlotte Trojanovich: 371 (30.56%)
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Board of Directors (VOTE FOR TWO)
David Schulz: 1,885 (17.47%)
Janna Blanter: 1,817 (16.84%)
Kara Mehall: 3,393 (31.45%)
Jessica Lehman: 3,693 (34.23%)
Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Directors (VOTE FOR THREE)
Michelle Ruehl: 21,912 (17.90%)
John Gustafson: 4,716 (3.85%)
Jeremiah Johnson: 19,091 (15.59%)
Bruce Cole: 18,133 (14.81%)
LeAnn Baca Bartlett: 21,265 (17.37%)
Michael Carsten: 18,638 (15.22%)
Charles Johnson: 18,678 (15.26%)
El Paso County Colorado School District 49 Board of Directors - District 1
Jamilynn D'Avola: 1,719 (42.01%)
Ivy Liu: 601 (14.69%)
Holly Withers: 1,772 (43.30%)
El Paso County Colorado School District 49 Board of Directors - District 4
Chris Harrell: 1,630 (49.02%)
Lori Thompson: 1,695 (50.98%)
Ellicott School District No. 22 Board of Directors (VOTE FOR THREE)
Amy Bautista: 321 (17.25%)
Ryan Boone: 231 (12.41%)
Michael Ferguson: 335 (18.00%)
Amanda Kobilan: 300 (16.12%)
Clinton Schubert: 465 (24.99%)
Alice Trulson: 209 (11.23%)
Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Directors - District 1
Tim Bennett is running unopposed.
Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Directors - District 3
Ginger Schaaf: 7,021 (59.72%)
Jackie Burhans: 4,735 (40.28%)
Manitou Springs School District No. 14 Board of Directors (VOTE FOR TWO)
Kimberly de La Harpe and Kelley Parker are the only two candidates running, with two seats available.
Miami-Yoder Joint School District No. 60 Board of Directors (VOTE FOR THREE)
Daniel Carneal: 283 (31.10%)
Samantha L. Berg: 211 (23.19%)
Ronny Burr: 198 (21.76%)
Jon Hogeboom: 218 (23.96%)
Peyton School District No. 23JT Board of Directors (VOTE FOR THREE)
Robert Christian: 600 (30.79%)
Carrie LaFollette: 375 (19.24%)
Buffi Cavanagh: 478 (24.53%)
Kelli Markus: 496 (25.45%)
Widefield School District 3 Board of Directors (VOTE FOR THREE)
Michelle Hubbard: 4,620 (32.81%)
Luis Ybarra Jr.: 3,726 (26.46%)
Pamela "Proal" Jones: 2,002 (14.22%)
William "Wen" Dolphin: 3,568 (25.34%)
Write-in, Robin J. Jones: 166 (1.18%)
City of Manitou Springs Ballot Issue 2A
Yes/For: 756 (43.83%)
No/Against: 969 (56.17%)
Widefield School District No. 3 Ballot Issue 4A
Yes/For: 4,121 (50.32%)
No/Against: 4,068 (49.68%)
Widefield School District No. 3 Ballot Issue 4B
Yes/For: 4,290 (52.40%)
No/Against: 3,897 (47.60%)
Manitou Springs School District No. 14 Ballot Issue 4C
Yes/For: 1,477 (52.67%)
No/Against: 1,327 (47.33%)
Miami-Yoder Joint School District No. 60 Ballot Issue 5B
Yes/For: 254 (52.59%)
No/Against: 229 (47.41%)
Peyton 23JT School District Ballot Issue 5C
Yes/For: 381 (31.03%)
No/Against: 847 (68.97%)
Cimarron Hills Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A
Yes/For: 1,286 (64.17%)
No/Against: 718 (35.83%)
Hanover Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7A
Yes/For: 145 (44.75%)
No/Against: 179 (55.25%)
Hanover Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7B
Yes/For: 194 (59.51%)
No/Against: 132 (40.49%)