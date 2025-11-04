2 arrested in connection with explosion at Harvard Medical School, FBI says

By Melissa Gray, CNN

(CNN) — The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Harvard University Police Department have arrested two Massachusetts men in connection with the explosion Saturday at Harvard Medical School, the FBI’s Boston field office said Tuesday.

The US Attorney’s Office is expected to hold an afternoon news conference at the federal courthouse in Boston.

The announcement comes after an apparently “intentional” explosion at a Harvard University medical building early Saturday.

An officer responded to the Goldenson building just before 3 a.m. ET and saw two people fleeing after a fire alarm was activated, according to Harvard police.

Surveillance footage circulated by police showed two masked people, one of them wearing what appeared to be a gray ski mask and the other a long face mask and black hoodie.

The incident comes after a tense year for Harvard students, teachers and staff who were thrust into a national spotlight amid the White House’s push to reshape higher education. Officials from Harvard and the White House have been in discussions for months about a high-dollar deal to restore all federal funding to the university and end its ongoing lawsuits against the administration.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

