Semi rolls through guardrail, falling off side of Wolf Creek Pass and killing driver

MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says that a semi truck rolled off the side of Wolf Creek Pass on Monday morning.

CSP says that the driver was pronounced deceased at the incident down a steep embankment.

Troopers say they received a call about the crash, which was about 17 miles north of Pagosa Springs, around 8:21 a.m.

CSP says that the semi hit the barrier wall and "bounced off." It then went through the guardrail on the opposite side and rolled down the embankment.

The 23-year-old driver from New York was pronounced deceased, and troopers say he was ejected from the cab.

"The initial investigation revealed that the semi was traveling at an excessive speed, with smoke coming from the brakes, and that the driver failed to take the runaway truck ramp 1.5 miles before the crash," a press release from CSP said.

