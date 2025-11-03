Jennifer Aniston goes Instagram-official with boyfriend Jim Curtis

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has confirmed her relationship with new boyfriend Jim Curtis, posting a photo of him on Instagram to celebrate his birthday on Sunday.

The couple have been linked for several months; Curtis even attended the premiere for the latest season of “The Morning Show” in September, “soft launching” their relationship.

“Happy birthday my love. Cherished,” Aniston, 56, wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the couple hugging.

But, until Sunday, neither Aniston, who stars in “The Morning Show,” nor Curtis had publicly commented on their relationship.

Curtis is a well-known mental health guru who frequently posts videos on Instagram encouraging his 677,000 followers to use affirmations, journal prompts and intentional language to alter their mindset.

On his website, he describes himself as an “author, speaker, Hypno-coach and educator,” whose mission is “to change the health and wellness of the world.”

Aniston’s private life has been subjected to much scrutiny ever since she became a global superstar in the 1990s for her role as Rachel Green in “Friends,” and that scrutiny only intensified after her very public divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005.

In August 2015, she married fellow actor Justin Theroux, but the pair split in early 2018.

Going Instagram-official with Curtis marks her first public relationship since then, prompting much excitement in the post’s comments.

Several celebrities, including Leslie Mann, Miranda Kerr and Jenna Dewan, commented with heart emojis, while comedian Amy Schumer wrote “Beautiful couple. Healing kind angels.”

Some of Aniston’s fans, meanwhile, responded to the news by posting GIFs from “Friends” or shared their delight with comments like “no one deserves more happiness.”

