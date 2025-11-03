Colorado Springs receives more than $2 million federal grant to support anti-terrorism efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs receives a $2.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to assist the city in preventing and responding to acts of terrorism.

According to the city, this is the first time they have received the grant, which they say is awarded annually by DHS based on threat, vulnerability, and consequence factors of U.S. cities. Officials say Colorado Springs has recently moved into this category.

“As mayor, keeping our community safe is one of my top priorities. This grant is a powerful investment in that mission; enhancing our ability to prevent, prepare for, and respond to catastrophic events and terrorism threats,” said Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade. “It also reflects the growing national significance of Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region. I’m grateful to our federal, state, and local partners for standing with us to build a stronger, more resilient city.”

City officials say the grant was awarded to the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management and will be used to address the city's planning, organization, equipment, training, and other anti-terrorism needs.

According to a press release from the city, other areas, including Denver, Aurora, and Lakewood, also received grant funding.

“As Colorado Springs continues to grow, our public safety needs are rapidly evolving. This $2.3 million Urban Area Security Initiative grant, awarded through the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management, is a critical investment in our region’s ability to prepare for and respond to threats,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez.

