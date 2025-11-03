Colorado Springs police search for suspects after multiple businesses’ windows broken by gunfire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – At least three Colorado Springs businesses in the Astrozon Plaza were damaged by gunfire on Sunday in what police say they believe was a shootout.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that just after 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, the department received a call reporting that multiple businesses in the 3700 block of Astrozon Boulevard had broken windows.

When officers arrived, they determined the windows had been damaged by gunfire, CSPD said.

Police say a similar incident happened at the commercial complex just a week ago, during the early morning hours of Oct. 26.

At this time, the full extent of the damage caused is unclear, but CSPD confirmed that at least three businesses sustained damage from the gunfire.

Police say it is currently unknown if anyone was injured in what the department suspects was a shootout.

Officers are now actively working to identify the suspects involved and their vehicles. The investigation remains ongoing.

