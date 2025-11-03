Beaver found dead on Colorado river tests positive for tularemia, raising concerns of spread

GUNNISON, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado wildlife officials say a beaver that was found dead last week at the Gunnison River Whitewater Park has tested positive for the infectious disease tularemia.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the beaver was sent for disease testing and submitted to Colorado State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, which confirmed the positive result.

CPW says tularemia is a bacterial disease that can infect humans and other animals, most often rabbits, hares, beavers, and other rodents. It is less commonly found in other species, including domestic animals and humans.

“A diagnosis of tularemia in a wild animal in Colorado is not unheard of,” said CPW Wildlife Health Veterinarian Peach Van Wick. “However, CPW’s Wildlife Health Lab usually only receives reports of tularemia in wildlife a couple of times per year. Large-scale outbreaks are less common.”

Tularemia is caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis, and is usually transmitted through tick, fly, and flea bites or an animal or pet eating an infected carcass. If tularemia is not diagnosed and treated properly, it can be deadly, wildlife experts say.

CPW says the discovery is a good reminder to the public to always keep pets away from wildlife and never allow them to consume carcasses. People should also never handle sick or injured wildlife.

Hunters and trappers can be exposed to the bacteria when skinning or handling the carcasses of an infected animal. The agency advised that when hunting, do not consume animals observed to be sick or already dead.

CPW urges you to contact your physician immediately if you feel ill or develop skin lesions after contact with wild animals, ticks, fleas, or other biting insects.

The agency also asks that anyone who sees sick or dead wildlife to report it, and says it is watching for any additional beaver mortalities along the Gunnison River west of Gunnison.

To learn more about preventing tularemia exposure in humans when outdoors and while hunting, click here.

Courtesy: CPW

