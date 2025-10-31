Man wanted for 11 counts of attempted murder tied to 2023 shooting arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say an investigation into a 2023 shooting has led them to arrest a 20-year-old man, who is now facing 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that Joshua Saucier was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 30, near Inverness Drive, close to the intersection of Fountain Boulevard and South Academy Boulevard.

Several CSPD units assisted in the arrest, including Armed Violent Offender (AVO), Strategic Investigations, Burglary, Robbery, K9 and Tactical Enforcement units.

Police say detectives also executed several search warrants tied to the case, and a handgun and other "weapons-related items" were recovered.

Police have not yet released details about the 2023 shooting incident that led to the charges, such as what exactly occurred or where the shooting happened. KRDO13 has reached out to CSPD for clarification and is awaiting a response.

However, CSPD has confirmed Saucier is now facing 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and a charge for unlawful discharge of a firearm.

