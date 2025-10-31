Skip to Content
Gate closure at Fort Carson lifted after vehicle runs through gate without stopping

Editor's Note: When this article was originally posted, we reported that a vehicle "rammed" through Gate 3. Officials with Fort Carson tell us that the car "ran" through the gate, meaning it never physically made an impact with Gate 3. We have updated this article to reflect that.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Officials at Fort Carson have lifted a gate closure placed early Friday morning after a vehicle ran through Gate 3 without stopping.

According to a spokesperson with Fort Carson, it is unclear exactly what time the vehicle gained entry, but as of 6 a.m., military police were still in pursuit of the vehicle.

KRDO13 viewers reported being able to enter Fort Carson through the gates around 6:20 a.m. A spokesperson later confirmed that the post was permitting entry at this time, but not allowing anyone to exit.

The lockdown was officially confirmed to be lifted at 7:30 a.m.

Fort Carson is a U.S. Army post located just south of Colorado Springs. According to the base, Gate 3 is a commercial gate open 24/7.

This is a developing story. KRDO13 is working to learn more information on what led to the lockdown; this article will be updated as we learn more.

