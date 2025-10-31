Lockdown at Fort Carson lifted after vehicle rams through gate

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Fort Carson was placed on lockdown early Friday morning after officials say a vehicle rammed through Gate 3 in an attempt to drive into the post.

According to a spokesperson with Fort Carson, it is unclear exactly what time the vehicle rammed through the gate, but as of 6 a.m., military police were still in pursuit of the vehicle.

KRDO13 viewers reported being able to enter Fort Carson through the gates around 6:20 a.m. A spokesperson later confirmed that the post was permitting entry at this time, but not allowing anyone to exit.

The lockdown was officially confirmed to be lifted at 7:30 a.m.

Fort Carson is a U.S. Army post located just south of Colorado Springs. According to the base, Gate 3 is a commercial gate open 24/7.

This is a developing story. KRDO13 is working to learn more information on what led to the lockdown; this article will be updated as we learn more.

