FBI director says ‘potential terrorist attack’ over Halloween weekend was averted

By Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — The FBI prevented a potential terrorist attack over Halloween weekend, Director Kash Patel posted on X early Friday.

“This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come,” Patel’s post read.

“Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland.”

The FBI’s Detroit field office confirmed “the FBI in Michigan were present in the cities of Dearborn and Inkster this morning conducting law enforcement activities,” spokesperson Jordan Hall told CNN. “There is no current threat to public safety.”

The Dearborn Police Department said it “has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning.”

“We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time,” the police department said.

Neither the FBI nor the Dearborn police said that the operations were connected to the arrests Patel announced Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Brynn Gingras contributed to this report

