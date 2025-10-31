Skip to Content
EPSO investigating a suspicious death near Stratmoor Hills

today at 6:05 PM
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has announced that they are investigating a suspicious death near the 4000 block of Loomis Ave as of Oct. 31, around 5:33 p.m.

General area according to EPSO

Details at this time are limited. This article may be updated.

