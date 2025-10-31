EPSO investigating a suspicious death near Stratmoor Hills
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has announced that they are investigating a suspicious death near the 4000 block of Loomis Ave as of Oct. 31, around 5:33 p.m.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near the 4000 block of Loomis Ave in unincorporated EPC.— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 31, 2025
PIO is en route to the location.
Media staging will be at the marked location below. @KKTV11News @KRDO_13 @KOAA @FOX21News @csgazette @kvor pic.twitter.com/9DIW50bOCg
Details at this time are limited. This article may be updated.
