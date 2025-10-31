Disney channels go dark on YouTube TV after media giants fail to resolve carriage dispute

By Liam Reilly, CNN

(CNN) — The Mouse House has gone dark on YouTube TV.

Disney’s channels have been﻿ removed from YouTube’s pay-TV platform after the two media giants failed to reach a new carriage agreement before Thursday’s midnight deadline passed.

The blackout will leave subscribers unable to watch content from Disney networks, including ESPN, ABC, Disney Channel, FX, National Geographic and Freeform.

The two companies remain in talks, although neither company indicated when customers can expect programming to resume.

“Unfortunately, Google’s YouTube TV has chosen to deny their subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates for our channels, including ESPN and ABC,” a Disney spokesperson told CNN.

“Without a new agreement in place, their subscribers will not have access to our programming, which includes the best lineup in live sports — anchored by the NFL, NBA, and college football, with 13 of the top 25 college teams playing this weekend.”

In its own statement, Google said the decision “directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.”

“We know how disruptive it is to lose channels you enjoy, and we’re committed to continuing to work with Disney to reach an agreement,” YouTube TV said on X late Thursday.

The blackout should come as little surprise to YouTube TV subscribers, who for the last week have seen announcements warning of a stalemate. Since last Thursday, Disney has run public messages notifying YouTube TV customers of a possible blackout.

At its core, this has been a showdown over financials.

Disney wants higher carriage fees to reflect the value of its networks, such as ESPN. “We invest significantly in our content and expect our partners to pay fair rates that recognize that value,” a Disney spokesperson told CNN.

Meanwhile, YouTube has said Disney’s demands would “raise prices on YouTube TV customers and give our customers fewer choices.”

The Disney battle is just the latest in a series of media showdowns this year for YouTube. The streaming giant has recently inked eleventh-hour deals with Paramount, Fox and NBCUniversal.

A standoff with Televisa Univision led to a blackout, with President Donald Trump weighing in on behalf of the Spanish-language broadcaster, which has publicly warmed to Trump in recent years.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s John Liu has contributed to this report.