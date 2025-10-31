Brother of Virginia Giuffre calls for a meeting with King Charles to shed more light on the Epstein case

By Max Foster, Lauren Kent, CNN

London (CNN) — The brother of Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring, has called for a meeting with Britain’s King Charles to tell his sister’s story and ask the monarch to use his influence to bring to light more information about Epstein’s inner circle.

“I think it’s important for them to be listening – not to perpetrators, but to the survivors themselves. So, if he asked me to come meet with him, I’d be in London tomorrow,” Sky Roberts told CNN in an interview on Friday.

His comments come after the King took the extraordinary decision to cast out his brother Andrew from the monarchy this week amid renewed public fury over his ties to the late convicted sex offender Epstein.

“We’re actually getting some acknowledgement from the King and saying he stands with survivors,” Roberts said, adding that the King’s response had been more positive than that of US authorities. “I think we should take a moment of appreciation for that but also call to action – to take it that next step further into an investigation, and to expedite that.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when asked about the idea of a meeting with Giuffre’s family.

The statement released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday, which announced that Andrew would be stripped of his titles and honors, also said: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

CNN understands that the palace acted because while it acknowledges that Andrew continues to deny all allegations made against him, it had concluded that he made serious lapses of judgement.

Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year, accused the King’s brother Andrew of sexually assaulting her while she was a teenager. Andrew has vehemently denied the accusations against him.

The family has called for a “full investigation” and, if Andrew is found to be implicated in any crime, for him to be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”

In her posthumous memoir, Giuffre wrote that she was brutally beaten and raped by an unidentified prime minister and “lent” out to “scores of wealthy, powerful people” by Epstein and his circle.

Roberts said he thinks British police and authorities likely have information about other perpetrators of sexual abuse that they could bring to light in relation to the Epstein case.

“If you have a pile of paper sitting somewhere that can expose the truth, or at least help bring light … Do not protect people that might have been implicated. That needs to be released fully,” he added.

Asked if he would be willing to meet with Andrew as well as King Charles, Roberts said: “I don’t think there’s anything Andrew can say except for A) an extreme apology to my sister, and B) if he’s ready to come forward and actually give some sort of light to what has transpired in that inner circle” with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

An expedited process of justice against Andrew would also involve “getting him out of his house,” Roberts said, addressing reports that the former prince will remain at the Royal Lodge in Windsor until after the holidays. “I think it shouldn’t be until Christmas. It should be tomorrow.”

Roberts also said the United Kingdom should “find another loophole” to ensure that Andrew’s status as eighth in line to the throne is also removed. “Who cares if it takes a little bit more time and an Act of Parliament – then do it.”

