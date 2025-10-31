Billie Eilish urged billionaires to give away their money right after it was announced she was donating millions

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — When it comes to philanthropy, Billie Eilish has her money where her mouth is at the moment.

The Grammy winner recently accepted the Music Innovator Award at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards held in New York City.

Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert thanked her right before for allowing him to “break some news.”

“This is extraordinary,” Colbert said. “Billie Eilish will be donating proceeds from her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to support organizations, projects and voices dedicated to food equity, client justice, reducing carbon pollution and combating the climate crisis. That donation, ladies and gentleman, is $11.5 million.”

“That’s wonderful,” Colbert said. “Billie, on behalf of humans, thank you very much.”

Eilish then took to the stage to accept the award and had some words for the billionaires in the room, which reportedly included Mark Zuckerberg.

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than kind of ever, especially in our country,” she said. “I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it.”

Eilish then added: “Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me.”

“If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?,” she said. “No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”

She then expressed her love again and thanked everyone.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.