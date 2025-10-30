Pueblo Transit to provide no-cost rides to SNAP recipients during government shutdown

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo has announced that Pueblo Transit will offer transportation at no cost for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“During this time of uncertainty and financial insecurity for individuals, we want to alleviate the cost of transportation with free rides with Pueblo Transit,” said Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham in a press release. “We know we have many community partners working to publicize food banks and support programs, but that may require additional travel outside of where people normally shop and eat. The cost of transportation should not be current a barrier with the influx of basic needs assistance in Pueblo.”

The program begins Friday, Oct. 31, and will run until the end of the federal government shutdown, according to a city spokesperson.

The City of Pueblo says the idea was sparked by an executive with Safeside Recovery, Sarah Money.

“Free transportation is a key piece of keeping families and individuals fed, especially those who live in areas of town that are already resource scarce. I’m thrilled our city and Mayor were on board and could act so quickly," she said.

The City of Pueblo says that residents will need to show a valid EBT card to use this temporary program.

If you are seeking additional resources during the government shutdown, you are encouraged to call 211 or visit www.211Colorado.org. You can also find food resources at www.pueblofoodproject.org/foodfinder.

