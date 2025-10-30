CBI investigating after clash between federal agent and protester at Durango ICE facility

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced they have been called in to investigate an incident between a federal agent and a protester outside a Durango ICE facility on Tuesday.

Demonstrators had gathered to protest the detention of a father and his two children, our partners at 9News report.

The City of Durango said that it received a report that one of the children "may have been in distress and potentially experiencing abuse."

The CBI says a video circulated of the demonstration, appearing to show a federal agent use force on a woman. The agency says it will investigate whether there were state law violations in the incident.

