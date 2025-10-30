Blockbuster rematch between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao ‘almost’ agreed

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been over 10 years since Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao clashed in what was billed the “Fight of the Century.”

And despite both being well into their 40s, we might be about to see a famous rematch between two of the best boxers of their generation.

Speaking to the Seconds Out YouTube channel, Pacquiao revealed that a rematch against Mayweather is “almost” agreed, with the two camps “in negotiations.”

“It depends on whether we can understand each other,” the Filipino said.

“My people and his people (are) directly coordinating.”

In their fight in 2015 in Las Vegas, Mayweather was victorious over Pacquiao by unanimous decision in one of the most highly anticipated bouts in boxing history.

Pacquaio said after the 2015 fight that he had injured his shoulder during training in the lead-up to their clash, but is now unincumbered by any ailments. “It’s very interesting because, right now, I don’t have a shoulder problem,” he said.

Now, Pacquiao says the potential rematch will likely take place in Las Vegas but admits there were a “few conditions we’re still negotiating.”

“I’m sure the world of boxing will be excited if the rematch will push through,” the 46-year-old said.

Pacquiao last fought professionally in July this year, ending a four-year retirement to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. The bout ended in a draw meaning Barrios remained champion.

Conversely, Mayweather retired from professional boxing in 2017 with an undefeated 50-0 record.

Since then, the 48-year-old American has participated in exhibition bouts, last stepping into the ring against John Gotti III in 2024.

An exhibition fight between Mayweather and Mike Tyson has already been announced, but Pacquiao believes it won’t affect their negotiations.

“He has his own decision, so I cannot prevent him from fighting Mike Tyson,” he said.

Pacquiao revealed he’s also in talks with Vasiliy Lomachenko for an exhibition fight, but said that the rematch with Mayweather would be the priority, calling it a “real fight.”

