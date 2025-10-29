Trust board reverses plan to charge retirees for previously promised benefits packages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sheriff's office says the El Paso County Health Plan Trust Board has voted unanimously to reverse its decision to begin charging retirees for previously promised health care benefits.

The decision follows a KRDO13 report on the issue.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the El Paso County Health Plan Trust Board for today’s decision to reaffirm healthcare coverage (at no cost)for our retirees. This outcome restores faith in a promise made to those who have spent decades protecting and serving this community with honor," said Sheriff Joseph Roybal in a press release.

The change would have impacted former county employees with 20 or more years of service. El Paso County planned to pay more than $1,000 a month in benefits, but was looking to have retirees pay into the plan and pick up some of the slack.

Changes to retiree benefits, which have now been reversed (Source: El Paso County)

“To our employees and retirees—your voices were heard. This decision acknowledges your years of service, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to the people of El Paso County. It reinforces what I have always believed: a promise made should be a promise kept," said Sheriff Roybal.

KRDO is hearing from retirees about their thoughts on the reversal. This article will be updated.

