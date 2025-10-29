Top Border Patrol official no longer has to appear today before Chicago federal judge after appeals court ruling

By Devan Cole, Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino will not have to appear before a Chicago federal judge Wednesday evening, after an appeals court halted the judge’s order requiring Bovino to provide daily court briefings on his agents’ immigration enforcement tactics in the Chicago area.

US District Judge Sara Ellis told Bovino on Tuesday that he must be in court every evening for the next week as she considers reports that federal agents were not following her early October order to limit aggressive tactics and warn protesters and journalists before using tear gas and less-lethal munitions.

The Trump administration quickly pressed a federal appeals court to put her order on hold. In a Wednesday afternoon ruling, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals granted their request, meaning Bovino will not make a Wednesday court appearance.

The appeals court’s decision is intended to give the intermediate court time to review a request from the administration to completely scrap Ellis’ order

It is unclear whether Bovino will need to appear in court Thursday.

Ellis’ requirement, Department of Justice attorneys told the appeals court, “significantly interferes with the quintessentially executive function of ensuring the Nation’s immigration laws are properly enforced by waylaying a senior executive official critical to that mission on a daily basis.”

“Absent immediate relief from this court, Chief Bovino will be required to appear in district court starting this afternoon at 5:45 PM, irreparably harming the government,” the government lawyers wrote in court papers before the appeals court halted the judge’s order.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

