These four crucial safety net programs are in danger as the government shutdown drags on

(CNN) — The clock is ticking for four major social safety net programs that keep tens of millions of struggling Americans — including millions of children and senior citizens — fed and warm, as well as provide early education services.

The government shutdown, which began October 1, has put in jeopardy these federal lifelines as their available funding dries up.

Still, the gravity of the situation has yet to push Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill closer to an agreement on a government spending package for fiscal year 2026 that would end the shutdown. The two sides continue to throw barbs at one another, while a growing number of their constituents panic over losing their much-needed federal assistance.

Here’s where things stand:

Food stamps

The US Department of Agriculture says it does not have the money to provide food stamps to nearly 42 million Americans next month amid the government shutdown. If the benefits are indeed halted, it would be the first time such a stoppage has taken place.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, as food stamps are formally known, is expected to provide about $8 billion in assistance in November. The agency has a contingency fund, which contains between $5 billion and $6 billion, but Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins maintains that it cannot be used to cover next month’s benefits.

Democrats and advocates disagree, arguing that the money should be shifted to fund November’s benefits. A coalition of 25 Democratic-run states sued the Trump administration on Tuesday, claiming that the agency cannot suspend benefits indefinitely and refuse to spend available funds to provide assistance.

Some states are allocating more money for emergency nutrition assistance to their residents in need, while Virginia is setting up an alternative food benefit program. But in most cases, the efforts only cover a small fraction of the missed payments.

The potential pause in food stamp benefits has also put a lot of pressure on food banks and pantries, which are already stretched thin from rising prices and increased need.

Head Start

Starting on November 1, more than 65,000 children and families are at risk of losing access to Head Start programs, which provide early education and child development resources to low-income households, according to the National Head Start Association.

Some 140 programs in 41 states and Puerto Rico will miss their federal funding, which was set to be paid either on October 1 or November 1, if the government shutdown continues.

Overall, there are about 1,600 Head Start programs in the US, but they obtain federal grants at different times of the year so most are not yet affected by the shutdown. They serve a total of a little more than 750,000 children and receive just over $12 billion in funding annually.

Some of the programs that haven’t received their federal funds could have to temporarily close their doors, said Tommy Sheridan, the association’s deputy director. But others — particularly those run by larger entities, such as nonprofits, school districts and local governments — can limp along by drawing on community support or taking out lines of credit.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, which helps nearly 6 million people pay their utility bills, is not in as immediate danger as SNAP and Head Start. The aid is typically distributed to utility companies between mid-November and early December.

Most states are continuing to take applications, though they are warning residents that the grants are paused until the shutdown ends.

Those most at risk are people in cold weather states who heat their homes with heating oil or propane, said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. That’s because a lot of states have rules that prevent electric and natural gas companies from cutting off service to delinquent customers during the winter, but those protections don’t apply to firms that deliver fuel.

Still, Wolfe expects many states to try to use their own funds to help any vulnerable households until the LIHEAP grants are processed, though he is concerned that states could be tapped out since they may also have to provide more emergency food aid during the shutdown.

What’s more, even when the government reopens, it’s expected to take weeks for the Department of Health and Human Services to distribute the LIHEAP funds to states. And the process could take even longer this year since HHS laid off its LIHEAP team during its major reorganization in the spring.

LIHEAP received about $4 billion in funding in the last fiscal year. Similar appropriations were working their way through Congress before the shutdown.

WIC

WIC continued operating in October thanks to a $300 million infusion from the Trump administration, which tapped leftover tariff revenue that typically supports child nutrition programs.

Nearly 7 million pregnant women, new moms and young children depend on WIC, formally known as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

But whether it can provide benefits for November is unclear. The USDA told CNN on Monday that it would use tariff revenue to support WIC for the “foreseeable future.” But the National WIC Association told CNN on Wednesday that state agencies have not been informed of additional federal support.

Some state agencies have announced they have enough money to keep their programs operating into November.

Washington’s Department of Health said it can maintain food benefits and a reduced administrative team through mid- to late-November, for instance. In New Hampshire, food benefits will continue at least until November 7, but WIC services may end at several locations on Saturday if the shutdown continues.

