Supreme Court wants more time and information before deciding if Trump can send National Guard to Chicago

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday took the rare step of asking for additional briefing in a high-profile, emergency case challenging President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to Chicago, questioning whether those troops can be used under the federal law at issue to augment immigration efforts.

A federal court earlier this month blocked the deployment, and in a signal that the Supreme Court isn’t in a hurry to rule, the justices indicated they won’t decide until at least November 17.

The new question is almost certainly a response to a brief submitted in the case by a Georgetown University Law Center professor, Martin Lederman, who suggested the law Trump is relying on to deploy the Guard to the Chicago area doesn’t apply to civilian law enforcement agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Rather, Lederman argued, the National Guard can only be called forth under that law to augment regular military forces.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

