Union workers picket outside Carmela Grove Starbucks location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some unionized Starbucks employees rallied and picketed at a location off Carmela Grove on Wednesday.

Workers are demanding that Starbucks finalize a contract that the union deems is fair; one that focuses on staffing, hours, pay, and on-the-job protections.

"It’s time to finalize a contract this fall before the all-important holiday season,” said Michelle Eisen, Starbucks Workers United spokesperson and 15-year veteran barista in a press release. “We remain ready to negotiate whenever Starbucks is willing to bargain in good faith and offer new proposals that address our demands. For example, baristas across the country are calling on Starbucks to come back to the table and address our demands now.”

The picket in Colorado Springs is one of about 70 other across 60 cities in the United States, according to the union.

Starbucks Workers United says they're pushing the company to return to the bargaining table, however Starbucks says the issue actually lies with the union.

“Workers United only represents around 4% of our partners but chose to walk away from the bargaining table. If they’re ready to come back, we’re ready to talk," a spokesperson with Starbucks told KRDO13. "Any agreement needs to reflect the reality that Starbucks already offers the best job in retail, including more than $30 an hour on average in pay and benefits for hourly partners."

Starbucks says that Workers United submitted an "incomplete framework" for single-store contracts.

A spokesperson with Starbucks added that they are investing more than $500 million to put more employees into stores. They also say their turnover rate is half the industry standard.

