Southern Colorado firefighters team up to respond to serious car crash off Highway 24

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services (FCFES) said it teamed up with firefighters from three different departments across southern Colorado to respond to a car that had crashed off of Highway 24 on Tuesday.

FCFES said it worked together with crews from the Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) to stabilize the vehicle. Photos shared by the department show the car completely off the road, smashed nearly vertically against a tree.

Courtesy: FCFES

Courtesy: FCFES

FCFES said the crews worked to extricate the driver from the car and transport them to the hospital, all in less than 20 minutes after their arrival.

"This is what mutual aid is all about; working as one seamless team to get the job done," the department said in a post to Facebook.

