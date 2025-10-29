Skip to Content
News

Southern Colorado firefighters team up to respond to serious car crash off Highway 24

Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services
By
Published 6:55 AM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services (FCFES) said it teamed up with firefighters from three different departments across southern Colorado to respond to a car that had crashed off of Highway 24 on Tuesday.

FCFES said it worked together with crews from the Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) to stabilize the vehicle. Photos shared by the department show the car completely off the road, smashed nearly vertically against a tree.

May be an image of text
Courtesy: FCFES
May be an image of text
May be an image of train
Courtesy: FCFES

FCFES said the crews worked to extricate the driver from the car and transport them to the hospital, all in less than 20 minutes after their arrival.

"This is what mutual aid is all about; working as one seamless team to get the job done," the department said in a post to Facebook.

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

