Seasoned NASA Astronaut speaks with KRDO13 ahead of community event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A former NASA Astronaut who flew on two ISS space missions will meet with the community at the Space Foundation Discovery Center Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Dominic "Tony" Antonelli will spend his week traveling around speaking to different school across schools in Colorado Springs School District 11. The event on Wednesday at the Discovery Center is free for the public.

Antonelli has spent over 24 days in space during his career as an astronaut. He said he feels an obligation to give back in his retirement by traveling around as an educator.

Before his community event Wednesday, Antonelli took time to speak with KRDO13's Bradley Davis about his experience and why he wants to give back. Tune into Good Morning Colorado to hear him share his stories.