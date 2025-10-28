Pikes Peak State College embraces AI with partnership to enhance student skills

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After years of headlines surrounding the use of AI in schools and the potential negative impacts, Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) is jumping into the artificial intelligence business - and they're very excited about it.

PPSC has partnered with a platform called BoodleBox, which just recently moved its headquarters to Colorado Springs. BoodleBox features several other AI tools, such as ChatGPT and Gemini, through a single platform, allowing students to switch between them with ease.

The school believes that using and navigating AI tools is a valuable skill employers are looking for.

"I think AI is going to be, and already is, a part of the workplace just as Office 365 is. You pop open an Excel spreadsheet, you have Word helping you with spell check, you are able to organize a database with Access or whatnot. AI is going to fit into that tool set as well. And what HR directors are going to look for are the employees who are efficient with their AI tool use," says Katie Wheeler, director of the Center of Excellence in Teaching and Learning at PPSC.

We also spoke with students who have used the BoodleBox platform, who say the tool has been most useful when it comes to research.

The school acknowledged that students may use the program to cheat, but emphasized that any tool can be used to cheat, and that PPSC wants to promote AI literacy and teach students to use it in a practical and ethical way.

