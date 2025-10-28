Help your community this year at KRDO13’s Season of Sharing Food Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13 will host its annual "Season of Sharing Food Drive" on Thursday, Nov. 6, at American Furniture Warehouse in Colorado Springs.

The event benefits families throughout Southern Colorado, as resources will go to Care and Share Food Bank.

You can drop off non-perishable food from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Care and Share will distribute every pound collected to local families as the region struggles with food insecurity.

Volunteers from KRDO13, including on-air personalities, will join others from Care and Share and American Furniture Warehouse to collect food.

If you're unable to attend, but would like to contribute a monetary donation, CLICK HERE.

