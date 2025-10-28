Food stamps at risk, vision of the future, 24 hours on a luxury train: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The world’s richest man has launched his own version of Wikipedia. Elon Musk said the goal of Grokipedia is “the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.” Users have already pointed out stark differences.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Food stamps at risk

Millions of Americans could lose access to a crucial food assistance program in the coming weeks amid the federal government shutdown. Without SNAP benefits, people will have to decide whether to use their limited budgets to buy groceries, pay rent, fill prescriptions or turn on the heat.

2️⃣ ‘Treated like a stranger’

When Heury Gómez returned from a long-awaited birthday vacation in August, he was prepared to provide full-time care for his disabled son, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. Now he faces deportation.

3️⃣ Eye on the future

Nvidia — the world’s most valuable public company — wants to make its technology central to everyday life. That means everything from cell phone towers to robotic factories to self-driving cars.

4️⃣ Hoosier daddy?

For most of its 138-year existence, the Indiana University football team has excelled at being awful. After Curt Cignetti took over as coach, the Hoosiers have become the sport’s most unlikely rising power.

5️⃣ La Dolce Vita

Italy is offering its first homegrown luxury train, and it’s an homage to 1950s and ’60s glamor — the era of Fellini, Valentino and sunglasses after dark. We spent 24 hours on board.

Watch this

🤖 The future of firefighting? Firebot is a heat-resistant robot designed to give first responders real-time information about a blaze before they enter the scene. See how it works.

Top headlines

Hurricane Melissa plowing through Jamaica after making landfall as a devastating Category 5 storm a devastating Category 5 storm

US military strikes 4 boats in the Pacific, killing 14, in ramp-up of campaign against alleged drug trafficking

Israel strikes Gaza after it accuses Hamas of violating ceasefire and staging hostage discovery

Check this out

🧳 Massive gamble: Cambodia spent $2 billion on a new airport featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and a 30-foot golden Buddha statue. Now it just needs visitors.

Quiz time

Where did American journalist Austin Tice go missing in 2012?

A. Iran

B. Syria

C. Russia

D. China

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: A White Evangelical Christian man tried to save my soul. It didn’t go as planned — for either of us

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Tice disappeared in Syria two months after setting off to cover the country’s crippling civil war.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Sarah Hutter.