Explorer Elementary School bomb threat was a child’s prank, says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a child was taken into custody following a bomb threat at Explorer Elementary School, which turned out to be a prank.

CSPD says the school received a phone call about a bomb on campus on Monday, Oct 28, around 2:45 p.m. That's when the staff called CSPD, who responded along with a drone unit. They searched the campus, but did not find any explosive devices.

During the investigation, they contacted a minor believed to be involved in the incident and took them into custody. Police now say they believe the phone call was actually a prank.

