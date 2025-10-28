City of Pueblo launches free financial planning program for legacy assets

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo announced they are launching a new, free financial planning program. The program will focus on "legacy planning," helping people secure and come up with a plan for assets that they hope to leave for their children.

“Every family in Pueblo deserves the peace of mind that comes with planning for the future, without the burden of financial barriers standing in the way of their plans for them and their loved ones,” said Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham in a press release. “By offering free legacy planning services at the Pueblo FEC, we are breaking down barriers that too often prevent residents from protecting what they’ve built and ensuring their loved ones are cared for. This is about helping our community thrive for generations of Puebloans.”

The program is in partnership with the nonprofit Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund). It will offer one-on-one financial counseling to help with an estate plan for assets, like their home or 401K.

Nearly 70 percent of Americans do not have a will or a broader legacy or estate plan, according to Caring.com’s 2024 Wills and Estate Planning Survey.

“Pueblo FEC counselors work hard to help clients build assets. With the addition of legacy planning services, counselors also can help Puebloans protect and preserve those assets for future generations”, said Jonathan Mintz, President and CEO of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund.

More information on how to sign up for services can be found by clicking here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.