New IMAX 70mm screen headed to Colorado Springs Cinemark

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- IMAX Corporation announces agreement with Cinemark Holdings to add three additional IMAX 70mm film projection systems to Cinemark theaters, choosing Colorado Springs as one of the lucky locations.

IMAX confirmed that the screen would be coming to the Cinemark Carefree Circle location, saying it is set to be operational before the movie release of "The Odyssey" on July 17, 2026, directed by Christopher Nolan and shot entirely in IMAX film.

Altogether, IMAX will be adding the following upgrades across the United States and South America to the Cinemark network:

Add four new IMAX with Laser systems in the United States and actively explore one additional location in South America

Upgrade twelve systems to IMAX with Laser, making the entirety of Cinemark’s U.S. IMAX footprint IMAX with Laser

Activate three additional IMAX 70mm film projection systems Cinemark Seven Bridges in the Woodridge suburb of Chicago, IL Cinemark Carefree Circle in Colorado Springs, CO Cinemark Tinseltown in Rochester, NY



According to IMAX, all new and upgraded locations will feature IMAX laser, which delivers crystal clear images and audio to the screen.

“We’re pleased to expand our partnership with IMAX as part of our broader strategy to offer a range of elevated cinematic experiences across our circuit,” said Sean Gamble, Cinemark President and CEO. “Upgrading our IMAX locations to IMAX with Laser and activating additional 70mm film systems further expands and enhances the immersive options we offer our guests. These upgrades reflect our commitment to delivering high-quality, differentiated experiences that drive greater value perception, loyalty, and frequency across all types of films.”

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.