Motorsport community in mourning after losing Pueblo’s own, ‘Mustang Danny’ this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Southern Colorado motorsport community is mourning the loss of one of its very own after friends say there was a fatal crash at a motorsports park this past weekend.

It was the first fatal incident in the track's 50-year history, the track manager told KRDO13. The racing community at Pueblo Motorsports Park is mourning the tragic loss of Danny Roberts, who passed away on Saturday.

Track officials shared a heartfelt message on social media, saying, "May the dragstrip and racers in the sky welcome him home. Godspeed, Mr. Roberts."

The sentiment echoes the collective grief of a community reeling from this unexpected loss.

Donny, the track manager, tells KRDO13 that a vehicle part failed while Danny was racing on Saturday. He says it was a small piece of the brake system that failed.

The track was Danny’s second home. Friends say if you didn’t see him behind the wheel, you’d find him cheering other drivers on and helping other drivers. This week, that same community is struggling to make sense of life here without him.

"I didn't know how bad it was going to be. It's not something that I wish upon anybody to deal with; it's very traumatizing," said Kimberly King, Danny's girlfriend.

Friends tell KRDO13 that Danny was also known for his laugh and sense of loyalty. Danny was the kind of guy who always answered his phone and helped out his friends when they needed something.

