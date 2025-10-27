Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson arrested on DWI and gun charges in Texas

By Karina Tsui, Isaac Yee, CNN

(CNN) — Former NFL star Adrian Peterson has been arrested in Sugar Land, Texas, on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, marking his second DWI arrest this year, according to jail records.

Peterson, 40, was taken into custody Sunday morning at around 9:30 a.m., Sugar Land police told CNN affiliate KHOU.

In April, the former Minnesota Vikings running back was booked on a charge of driving while impaired after police pulled him over in Minnesota for speeding, the Associated Press reported. The arrest happened after Peterson had attended an NFL draft event for Vikings fans.

CNN reached out to police for further details about Peterson’s arrest in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston.

Peterson has lived in the Houston area and was a star high school football player in East Texas, according to the AP. He played in the NFL for 15 seasons, earning league MVP honors in 2012, when he became one of only nine running backs in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

The NFL suspended Peterson in 2014 after he was charged with felony child abuse over allegations he had disciplined his 4-year-old son too harshly with a switch. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless assault, and the NFL reinstated him the following year.

