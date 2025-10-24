The blast that killed 16 people at a Tennessee workplace set off 24,000 pounds of explosives, authorities say

By Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — The catastrophe at a Tennessee explosives plant started in a building that made devices used for mining and detonated more than 24,000 pounds of explosives, authorities said Friday.

The October 10 disaster killed 16 employees at Accurate Energetic Systems, which makes military and demolition explosives about 60 miles west of Nashville.

The blast was so intense, it registered as a 1.6 magnitude earthquake, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Fourteen of the victims were quickly identified with the help of rapid DNA testing. But two weeks later, the remaining two victims’ remains have not been found, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said.

The searches for the victims and the cause of the blast have been dangerous, with debris hurled miles away and possible landmines scattered throughout.

While the cause of the blast remains a mystery, investigators have figured out where the calamity started, said Brice McCracken, special agent in charge at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ National Center for Explosives Training and Research.

Building 602, a 15,000-square-foot structure that made explosives used for mining, was the “blast seat,” McCracken said. By the end of the disaster, about 24,000 to 28,000 pounds of explosives had been detonated.

Investigators have theories about what might have caused the explosion, said Jamey VanVliet, special agent in charge of the ATF’s Nashville Field Division. But he declined to name those theories or speculate on a potential cause as the investigation continues.

Another half ton of explosives found

During their treacherous search, authorities scoured 500 acres of wooded property looking for victims and explosive hazards, McCracken said.

They found about 1,000 pounds of undetonated explosives, all of which were safely disposed of, he said.

“There is no indication of threat to public safety,” VanVliet said.

‘2 souls’ have yet to be found

Authorities have identified the 16 victims as Jason Adams, Erick Anderson, Billy Baker, Adam Boatman, Christopher Clark, Mindy Clifton, James Cook, Reyna Gillahan, LeTeisha Mays, Jeremy Moore, Melinda Rainey, Melissa Stanford, Trenton Stewart, Rachel Woodall, Steven Wright and Donald Yowell.

“It really saddens me that we still have two souls that we have not been able to locate,” the sheriff said Friday. “I’ve talked with both of those families last night and this morning. We still have some testing to do,” which Davis said he hopes will be completed in the coming days.

In recent years, safety concerns have been raised at the plant. Federal records show the plant faced fines several years ago related to workplace safety practices.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the company $7,200 after a 2019 inspection found violations related to personal protective equipment, employee exposure to contaminants and inadequate safety training, among other citations. The company contested the findings and eventually reached a formal settlement, OSHA records show.

In a statement posted on its website, Accurate Energetic Systems said it is “shocked and devastated” by the loss of 16 employees.

“These team members are our family, our friends, our neighbors – it is impossible to comprehend,” CEO Wendell Stinson said.

“We maintain high industry standards and have regular reviews by state and federal regulators, and we also lead our industry with significant roles within national safety organizations. That is another reason why this tragedy is so difficult to comprehend.”

CNN's Isabel Rosales, Alisha Ebrahimji and Amanda Musa contributed to this report.

