Man faces multiple charges after leading Pueblo Police on armed pursuit

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly shooting at a car during a road rage incident and then leading police on a pursuit after brandishing a handgun at law enforcement.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, Daniel Stouffer has been charged with the following.

Failure to appear (x2),

Assault in the first degree against a police officer,

Vehicular eluding,

Menacing with a real or simulated weapon,

Violation of a protection order,

Reckless driving, and

Driving after revocation – prohibited.

Police say around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 23, they were responding to a separate incident when a shot spotter detected a gunshot near Sprague Avenue. Law enforcement says shortly after an individual approached officers in a white sedan, saying they had been shot at during a road rage incident.

The individual told police the suspect was driving another white sedan, which arrived moments later. Stouffer allegedly drove up to the police, saying "aggressive remarks" and brandishing a handgun.

Police began a pursuit after Stouffer allegedly left and continued driving down I-25 southbound, where police said he continued to point his handgun at officers through his window. Police say Stouffer eventually stopped in the 1800 block of Seminole Lane, where he was taken into custody.

