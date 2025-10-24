Hakeem Jeffries is endorsing Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor

By David Wright, Gloria Pazmino, CNN

New York (CNN) — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has endorsed Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, ending an extended holdout that was being closely watched.

“Zohran Mamdani has relentlessly focused on addressing the affordability crisis and explicitly committed to being a mayor for all New Yorkers, including those who do not support his candidacy,” Jeffries said in a statement issued to The New York Times.

Jeffries had signaled an endorsement was close in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Thursday, saying that he appreciated Mamdani’s recent commitment to keeping New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch in her job.

Jeffries, who represents a Brooklyn district, was among several senior Democrats who had declined for months to back Mamdani after his surprise victory over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the primary in June.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed the nominee last month, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, also from Brooklyn, has still not offered his support.

Politico first reported Jeffries’ endorsement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.