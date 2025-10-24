85-year-old man from Arizona dead after crashing pickup truck, camper shell on I-25

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 near the CanAm Highway exit, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Trooper Hunter Matthews with Colorado State Patrol (CSP) tells KRDO13 that a driver in a truck traveling northbound on I-25 rolled into the center median. The truck is described as having a "camper shell" and a small trailer attached.

CSP says the driver, an 85-year-old man from Arizona, lost control of his pickup truck and rolled over the median. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The far left lane of northbound I-25 is currently closed. Drivers should expect delays between 13 and 14 minutes near mile marker 128, according to COTrip.org.

We have a crew en route to the scene. This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.