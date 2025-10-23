Teacher stabbed at Thornton school, suspect in custody

THORNTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A teacher at a Thornton school was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed at the entrance to the parking lot on Thursday, our partners at 9News report.

Police tell 9News that the male teacher was stabbed at the entrance to the Meadow Community School lot.

Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and a man has been arrested. Police also say they believe the stabbing was "random."

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

