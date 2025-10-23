Police publicly identify motorcyclist killed on Maizeland Road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has publicly identified the motorcyclist who was killed on Maizeland Road earlier this month.

Police say 26-year-old Megumi Morris was driving eastbound near the 700 block when she lost control of her bike and crashed on Oct. 2. No other vehicles were involved, police say.

The crash is still under investigation, but police say they don't believe Morris was speeding or under the influence.

CSPD says this is the 45th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs so far this year.

