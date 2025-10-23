NY AG James to ask for her case to be dismissed due to appointment of Lindsey Halligan

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a notice on Thursday that her legal team plans to ask for her indictment to be dismissed, citing the appointment of President Donald Trump’s handpicked prosecutor Lindsey Halligan, according to a filing submitted by James’ legal team.

“Please take notice that on October 24, 2025, Letitia James, by counsel, will file her motion to dismiss the indictment that challenges the unlawful appointment of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Lindsey Halligan,” the court filing said.

The brief two-page filing also included a footnote referring to another recent indictment against former FBI Director James Comey, who is also seeking to have his indictment dismissed due to Halligan’s appointment. The footnote says the two motions, “should likely be consolidated.”

James was indicted on two felony charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution on October 9. James is scheduled to appear in court in Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

A hearing on Comey’s motion is scheduled for November 13.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

