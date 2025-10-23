First QuikTrip location in Colorado Springs opens for business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The very first QuikTrip location in Colorado Springs has opened its doors, according to a company spokesperson.

The new location opened on Thursday and features 16 fuel pumps, as well as a full-service kitchen.

“We’re proud to continue growing in Colorado, and excited to introduce QuikTrip to Colorado Springs,” said Aisha Jefferson, QuikTrip corporate communications manager, in a press release. “Our signature is simple: fresh food, friendly people and reliable service. We look forward to becoming a trusted neighbor in this community.”

QuikTrip says the location is employing about two dozen people.

The Colorado Springs location can be found at 1590 N. Academy Blvd. It joins another Southern Colorado location in Monument, according to the company's website.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.