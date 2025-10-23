Coroner identifies 40-year-old woman found deceased in abandoned Pueblo Co. greenhouse

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has publicly released the identity of a 40-year-old woman who was found deceased in an abandoned greenhouse.

The coroner's office says Alicia Espinoza's body was found in the 9100 block of U.S. Highway 96. The sheriff's office said that someone was cleaning the greenhouse when they located her on Oct. 15.

According to our initial report, the sheriff's office said it appeared she had been there for "some time," and they were investigating what led to her death and how she got to the location.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said they were investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

KRDO13 has asked a series of follow-up questions to the sheriff's office and coroner's office about this case. Any updates will be added to this article.

