Children’s Hospital Colorado seeking donations for Nov. 6 food drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Children's Hospital Colorado, in partnership with COS Foodies, is hoping members of the community will bring donations to select locations on Nov. 6 for a food drive.

The one-day food drive is slated to benefit the Family Health Navigators’ food pantry at the hospital's location in Colorado Springs, the Children's Hospital says. The food pantry distributes items to patients facing food insecurity.

There are several locations where you can drop off items on Nov. 6:

Capriotti’s (All three locations: 140 E Cheyenne Road, Ste. 110. COS, CO 80906; 5856 Barnes Road. COS, CO 80922; 1286 Interquest Parkway, Ste. 120. COS, CO 80921

Slice 420 (Both locations: 2501 W Colorado Ave #108; 3725 Oro Blanco Drive)

Mike Maroone Chevy South (230 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909)

Chuckwagon 719 (6453 Omaha Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Ice Cream Lab (6628b Delmonico Dr Colorado Springs 80919)

Mountain View Café (11424 Black Forest Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80908)

"This marks the third year these groups have hosted the food drive and the second year in partnership with COS Foodies. Last year, the drive collected approximately 4,000 pounds of canned goods just before Thanksgiving," a spokesperson with Children's Hospital Colorado said.

Below is a list of recommended donations:

Canned fruits and vegetables

Rice and beans

Dry pasta and jarred/canned sauce

Peanut butter and jelly

Cereal/oatmeal and dry/canned milks

Boxed meals, like mac and cheese

Canned chicken or tuna

Granola bars or other snacks

