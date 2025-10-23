A skeptic spent the night hunting for Civil War ghosts. ‘Did you hear that?’

By Jim Beaugez

Vicksburg, Mississippi (CNN) – Near closing time on a recent Fourth of July, Grace Bailey noticed a man approaching along the brick pathway, headed toward the front door of McRaven House in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Through the foliage lining the walk, she could see he was dressed more formally than the usual tourists at the antebellum home, whose first quarters were built in 1797. As one of two tour guides on duty, Bailey marched back inside to her post at the front door to greet the late-arriving guest. But when she opened the door, nobody was coming up the walk.

While she stood waiting for the man to reappear, though, she realized something eerily familiar about his attire and distinctive hair style, both of which seemed out of place and time. Then, she remembered the other significance of the date: In Vicksburg, July 4th is also remembered as the day in 1863 when Confederate forces surrendered to the Union army, ending a grisly 43-day siege.

And it was exactly one year after the siege ended that then-owner John H. Bobb was murdered by Union occupiers.

“I was on the verge of freaking out, because the hair that I saw had the same swoosh as Mr. Bobb’s portrait,” Bailey says. “It was a moment of, ‘Okay, well, I just saw a ghost for officially the first time.’”

Starvation, dismemberment and death are all part of the gruesome Civil War history in the Mississippi River city that President Lincoln called “the key” to defeating the Confederacy, and McRaven claims its own role in the narrative. During the campaign, this was one of the private residences used as a makeshift hospital for wounded Confederates, hundreds of whom are believed to be buried in a mass grave a scant 50 feet from the house.

But as guides and guests alike insist, paranormal activity is a year-round occurrence at McRaven, and not solely tied to the war — so much that it hosts monthly late-night ghost hunts in addition to its historical tours. On an evening in September, I joined 13 other guests, including some repeat visitors, to attempt to connect with its spirits.

Something goes bump

Before we go any further, I must admit: I’m a skeptic about the supernatural. I’ve never seen, felt or heard a ghost, and I’ve never witnessed an inanimate object move of its own accord. To me, ghost stories seem too fantastical and detached from the reality I know. But I’ve also hedged against those beliefs; once, when I had to overnight in another alleged haunted house, I self-medicated enough to ensure nothing except the blast of my 7 a.m. alarm could rouse me.

Bailey says she held a similar opinion when she started working at McRaven. “I was a skeptical believer. I was like, ‘maybe there’s ghosts.’ I wasn’t going to say anyone is weird for believing in ghosts, but I wasn’t quite convinced yet.”

The fleeting glimpse she believes she caught of McRaven’s murdered owner convinced her.

If McRaven House made a quick convert of Bailey, it wasted no time in its attempt to convince me, too. Not long after she and her colleague, Brian Riley, explained the ins and outs of the electronic gizmos that would supposedly help us locate spirits, a series of muted but definite thumps sounded from the unoccupied second floor.

“Did you hear that?” I asked Jon Williams, a guest whom I had just met. “Yeah. That sounded like footsteps.” We shared a look of bemusement. It was barely 9 p.m., but the hunt was officially on.

Williams, who traveled four hours from Booneville, Mississippi, was visiting for the second time with his wife, Cassie. Although he said he grew up in a house where he experienced ongoing paranormal activity, he didn’t expect much the first time he and his wife toured McRaven.

“I was thinking it was just a tourist trap-type thing,” he says. “I mean, you walk up on an old house like that, set in the woods, it’s gonna feel creepy whether there’s anything there or not.”

He soon changed his mind. In the upstairs bedroom of Mary Elizabeth Howard, a teenage bride who died during childbirth in 1836, he said he witnessed an armoire repeatedly open and close on its own.

Across a hallway in the original section of the home, where Civil War relics like a bone saw and a blood-stained cloth stretcher are displayed, his wife, Cassie, said she had an encounter in the bedroom of Andrew Glass, the notorious highwayman and thief who built the first phase of McRaven.

As she stood in the small quarters, where an antique four-poster bed draped with sheer white curtains casts a cadaverous pall, she said she felt something touching her hair. She assumed it was her three-year-old son, whom she was holding, until she saw his hands were nowhere near her head.

Staffers say the ghost of Glass gravitates toward women, and Bailey, the guide, believes he is responsible for her own first paranormal experience at McRaven. She said that incident, which wasn’t an actual sighting, consisted of a gentle grabbing of her ankle and something brushing against her cheek.

A few minutes past 11 p.m., the Williamses and I stood in the Glass bedroom with Bailey and a few other guests when something began to register on a K2 EMF meter and REM-pod, two gadgets purported to measure changes in temperature and electromagnetic fields consistent with paranormal visits. Bailey, with headphones on, listened as the spirit box raced through radio frequencies for answers to questions the guests asked.

Among the “responses” was a string of obscenities. The scene was tense as we watched for more signs of life. Then, the activity abruptly stopped. “For sure, there was something there,” Bailey says.

Across the hall, Mary Elizabeth’s room was quiet, with only a few discernible words coming across the spirit box. It’s typically one of the most active rooms, and during one memorable hunt, Riley says he observed a baton owned by her husband, who served as sheriff, move on its own.

Riley, a veteran of paranormal research who led a separate group that night, says he has witnessed shadowy figures darting through the azaleas around the same time of year Bailey saw the man come up the walk. By his account, he’s been knocked down and scratched, and once during a tour, he says he locked eyes with a strange woman on the second-floor balcony outside Mary Elizabeth’s bedroom — a particularly chilling moment, since she wasn’t on the tour and was never seen again.

“I think she noticed me, and I definitely noticed her,” Riley says. “I remember she had brown eyes, brown hair pulled back in a bun, and a brown dress with blue flowers. I was later told that particular style was an 1830s dress.”

In his telling, activity increased, he says, after one of the owners accidentally unearthed a human femur while digging a shallow trench to bury electrical wires. Riley had just arrived at the house to prepare for a tour when he says he saw a shadowy figure step off the front porch and walk toward the back of the house. Again, the figure was never seen again.

“I think there could be a correlation with that,” he says, “because I remember for a couple of days, the house kind of seemed unsettled.”

A party of spirits?

Around 12:45 a.m., we moved downstairs to the parlor, a gathering space adorned with ornate fixtures, a baby grand piano, and elaborate crown molding original to the 1849 addition. With headphones on, Bailey listened to the spirit box and repeated the words “party” and “mask” as she deciphered them through the static.

A REM-pod placed in the center of the room began flashing while a small LED cat toy placed on the mantle flickered to life after Cassie Williams asked if the spirits were having a party. Another guest asked if it was a masquerade ball; again, the gadgets responded, whether by coincidence or something else.

Later in the same area, a spirit box app on her husband Jon’s phone flashed the name “Ida” — coincidentally (or not), the name of a woman who died in the house in 1946.

“I’ve never seen Mary’s room that quiet on a ghost hunt before, especially that early in the night,” Bailey says, “but the parlor made up for that in a way, because there was very much an increase of activity that specific night. They were probably having a party and we interrupted them.”

“When we were in Miss Mary Elizabeth’s room,” Cassie Williams says, the spirit box “kept saying that she was saying, ‘Late,’ and, ‘Get out.’ And I was like, I wonder if she was late to the party because we were disturbing her, and she told us to get out so she could go.”

At nearly 1:30 in the morning, that all seemed plausible. Were we interlopers bumming out their good time? As my exhaustion broke the spell of curiosity, the narrative appealed to me. It was time to leave these ghosts to their revelry, if that’s what it was, and retire from the hunt. In groups of two and three, the other guests began to drop out and head to their cars, and I soon followed — careful, I must admit, to make sure nothing followed me on the way out.

As I walked along the brick pathway, reversing the mysterious walk that made a believer out of Bailey, I tried to shake the thought I was being watched.

I emerged into the hazy light beaming down from a pair of utility poles, crossed the pavement of Harrison Street, which dead-ends at McRaven, and made a brisk retreat to my vehicle, now sitting by itself at the far end of the gravel parking lot. Then, in one fluid motion, I locked the doors, cranked the engine, and threw the transmission into drive.

