The El Paso County Clerk wants you to know: you CAN marry your first cousin in Colorado

EPC Clerk and Recorder
today at 7:28 AM
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – In the odd chance you were wondering, you can legally marry your first cousin in Colorado – and the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office wants you to know it.

On Tuesday, the clerk's office posted a graphic on social media as part of its ongoing "Myth or Fact" series, stating plainly: "First cousins can marry in Colorado – FACT."

May be an image of text that says 'Setting the Record Straight MYTH OR FACT First cousins can marry in Colorado FACT မွေ်တ််း််သာ် Colorado is actually one of 18 states that allow marriage between first cousins. 199 Eight other states allow marriage between first cousins but with certain restrictions.'

The post goes on to clarify that Colorado is one of 18 U.S. states where marriage between first cousins is legal. Eight other states also allow marriage between first cousins, but with "certain restrictions," according to the post.

While cousin marriage is often surrounded by social taboos and stigmas, legality varies widely across the U.S. In 2025, the practice is illegal or largely illegal in 24 states, many of which cite that children of first cousins are connected to serious health risks.

In 18 other states – including Colorado – marriage between cousins is allowed without restriction, and in eight others, marriage may only be allowed if one or both parties are past reproductive age or unable to conceive.

The post from the Clerk and Recorder’s Office says the information was shared in an effort to "set the record straight," and answer common misconceptions about marriage laws in the state.

For more information about marriage requirements or to apply for a marriage license, you can visit the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office website.

Sadie Buggle

