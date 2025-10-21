Virginia Giuffre raped by ‘well-known Prime Minister,’ US version of posthumous memoir claims

By Christian Edwards, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

London (CNN) — Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring, wrote in her posthumous memoir that she was brutally beaten and raped by an unidentified prime minister and that she feared she might “die a sex slave.”

“In my years with them, they lent me out to scores of wealthy, powerful people. I was habitually used and humiliated – and in some instances, choked, beaten, and bloodied,” Giuffre wrote of Epstein and his circle. “I believed that I might die a sex slave.”

Six months after her death by suicide in Australia, Giuffre’s memoir “Nobody’s Girl” was published Tuesday and contains harrowing details of the abuse she allegedly suffered as a teenager, and her years attempting to get justice for herself and her fellow victims.

In the US version, Giuffre claims she was raped by a man whom she had “taken pains to describe in my legal filings only as a ‘well-known Prime Minister.’” In the UK version, the passages are almost identical but refer to the man as a “former minister.” It was not clear what accounted for the discrepancy.

While on the sex offender’s Caribbean island, Giuffre described how Epstein “trafficked me to a man who raped me more savagely than anyone had before.” She wrote she was 18 at the time.

“He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me fear for my life. Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop,” she wrote.

“Afterward, I tearfully begged Epstein not to send me back to him,” Giuffre wrote. “I got down on my knees and pleaded with him. I don’t know if Epstein feared the man or if he owed him a favor, but he wouldn’t make any promises, saying coldly of the politician’s brutality, ‘You’ll get that sometimes.’”

The memoir will intensify a transatlantic scandal over the proximity of the rich and powerful to Epstein, which has claimed political scalps in Britain and for months wracked Congress in the United States. Its publication will heap fresh scrutiny on Prince Andrew, the disgraced British royal accused by Giuffre of sexually assaulting her while she was a teenager. Andrew, who’s King Charles’ brother, vehemently denies the accusations against him.

Facing further public outrage over his relationship with Epstein, Andrew announced last week he had relinquished the use of his royal titles and would no longer be known as the Duke of York, saying: “I have decided, as I always have, to put duty to my family and country first.” He will, however, retain the title of “prince,” since he is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

While Buckingham Palace would have hoped Andrew’s decision could mark the end of a scandal that has plagued the royal family for years, the latest revelations in Giuffre’s memoir will likely deepen the prince’s disgrace.

Among those is Giuffre’s claim that Andrew’s “team” tried to hire online “trolls” to harangue her around the time she brought a civil case against the prince in New York. Giuffre alleged that, having been trafficked by Epstein, she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions, including when she was 17.

Despite claiming never to have met her, Andrew reportedly paid millions to settle the civil case in 2022. Writing of that settlement, Giuffre said: “After casting doubt on my credibility for so long – Prince Andrew’s team had even gone so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me – the Duke of York owed me a meaningful apology as well.”

The allegation that Andrew tried to hire trolls comes after the Mail on Sunday, a British paper, reported that Andrew in 2011 asked a police officer assigned to him as a bodyguard to dig up dirt on Giuffre. London’s Metropolitan Police said it was “actively looking into” the report.

Another damaging report found that Andrew had kept up his friendship with Epstein two months after he insisted he had broken it off. In a disastrous 2019 BBC interview, in which Andrew’s attempt to clear his name backfired spectacularly, the prince insisted he had broken off his friendship with Epstein during a walk in New York’s Central Park in December 2010.

Newly unearthed emails have contradicted that claim. The Mail on Sunday reported that, in February 2011, a day after the British press published an image of the prince with his arm around the teenage Giuffre, Andrew wrote to Epstein: “It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!”

CNN’s Max Foster contributed reporting.