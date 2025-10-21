South Suburban Reservoir permanently closed to public access

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced the permanent closure of South Suburban Reservoir for public recreation, highlighting the significant amount of dog toys recovered during repairs.

The reservoir, built in 1932 to store raw drinking water, was closed in April 2024 for repairs but has allowed public access for many decades. CSU says the decision to close the reservoir for public use permanently was made due to water quality and safety concerns.

A common recreational activity at the reservoir before closing was dog swimming, which CSU says "disturbs sediment, increasing levels of organic carbon and nutrients that promote algae growth and introduce pathogens such as E. coli."

According to CSU, the small size of the reservoir makes it hard to "adequately dilute these pollutants, making high-quality water treatment more challenging."

When fixing the repairs, CSU says around 1,000 dog toys were removed from the reservoir during clean-outs in 2020 and 2024, which raised concerns about microplastics in a drinking water source.

Courtesy: CSU - Dog toys recovered from the reservoir after it was drained in 2024.

According to CSU, the reservoir was never formally approved as a recreational spot, and its closure is necessary for safe drinking water.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.